Jailed ex-IPS officer Amitabh Thakur discharged from Deoria medical college

Deoria (UP), Feb 3 (PTI) Former IPS officer Amitabh Thakur, jailed on charges of land fraud, was discharged from the Maharshi Devaraha Baba Medical College on Tuesday after doctors found his condition stable following three days of treatment, officials said.

Thakur was admitted to the surgery department of the medical college on Saturday after complaining of abdominal pain while lodged in the district jail.

Doctors kept him under observation in the surgical ward and conducted a series of examinations, including blood tests, an ultrasound and a CT scan of the abdomen.

According to the doctors, the investigations revealed that the pain was caused by an abdominal infection. He was kept on medication for two days before being discharged under the supervision of the head of the surgery department, Dr Rakesh Kumar, the officials said.

Thakur was arrested on December 10, 2025, for allegedly abusing his position as Deoria SP in 1999 to fraudulently secure an industrial plot in the name of his wife using fabricated documents.