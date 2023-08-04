Jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi taken to hospital for health checkup

Chandigarh: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who is lodged in Bathinda central jail, was taken to a hospital for a health checkup on Friday.

Bishnoi, an accused in the singer Sidhu Moosewala murder case, was taken to Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot from Bathinda Central Jail.

"A few days back, he was admitted to a hospital in Faridkot after he fell ill. The doctors on Friday called him for a follow up," Bathinda's Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana told PTI over phone.

After the checkup, he will return to the jail, he said.

The SSP said Bishnoi was last month diagnosed with typhoid and was running a high fever which necessitated his stay in the hospital at Faridkot for a few days.