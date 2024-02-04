Jailed gangster Raju Bhati dies in Faridabad hospital

Faridabad, Feb 4 (PTI) Gangster Raju Bhati lodged in Neemka jail died during treatment at the Badshah Khan Civil Hospital here on Sunday morning, said police.

Bhati was undergoing treatment in the hospital for several days and died at around 4.20 am on Sunday, they added.

According to police, Bhati (41) was a native of the Hussaini Shergarh village in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura district. A total of 30 cases were registered against him, including those of murder, robbery, dacoity and under the Gangsters Act in Palwal, Faridabad and other districts of Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Haryana.

Bhati was currently serving life imprisonment in the Neemka jail in a case of kidnapping and the Arms Act registered at the Palwal police station in 2016, said police.

According to police, Bhati was admitted to the hospital on February 2 for treatment and doctors diagnosed him with stomach infection. Since then, he was being treated in the prisoner ward of the hospital.

On Sunday morning at 2:00 am, his health started deteriorating and he was shifted to the emergency ward and he died during treatment at 4:20 am, police said.

"A postmortem is being conducted at the BK Hospital under the supervision of a judge and the body will be handed over to his family soon," said Inspector Basant Chauhan, SHO of the Ballabgarh Sadar police station. PTI COR MNK MNK MNK