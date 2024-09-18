Jailed gangster's wife arrested for murder of Air India crew member

New Delhi, Sep 18 (PTI) Delhi Police Crime Branch on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a jailed gangster's wife in connection with the murder of a crew member of Air India in Greater Noida, officials said.

The murder of Suraj Maan was allegedly committed in January this year by two men in the backdrop of a gang war between two jailed gangsters Pravesh Mann and Kapil Maan. Suraj was the brother of Parvesh Maan.

Additional Commissioner of Police (crime) Sanjay Bhatia said that Kajal Khattri alias lady don was wanted in the conspiracy in the murder Suraj Maan, who was shot dead on January 19 in Greater Noida.

The Uttar Pradesh Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000.

"She is arrested by our team and further interrogated," Bhatia said.

A family feud between Kapil and Parvesh, hailing from the same village, in Delhi's Khera Khurd, turned into a desperate gang war as they made the groups and gunned down several people of each other in the past few years.

Bhatia said after Kapil being behind bars, Kajal was running his gang.