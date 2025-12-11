Jailed Kannada actor Darshan's 'Devil' opens to strong fan turnout

Bengaluru, Dec 11 (PTI) Jailed Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa's film 'Devil' hit theatres across the state on Thursday to an overwhelming response from movie goers.

Public curiousity was high as the actor remains in jail in connection with a murder case.

The 48-year-old actor was briefly out on bail, during which he completed the remaining portion of the movie.

The actor was arrested in June 2024 for allegedly killing his fan Renukaswamy from Chitradurga for allegedly sending obscene messages to his friend Pavithra Gowda.

Even before day break, Darshan's fans thronged cinema halls where 'Devil' was being screened.

Large cutouts of the actor were bathed in milk and fans distributed Biriyani outside the theaters while raising slogans in support of Darshan.

The actor's wife Vijayalakshmi, son Vineesh and elder brother Dinakar Thoogudeepa visited a theatre to gauge the public response.

Darshan plays a dual role in the film, with Rachana Rai as the female lead.

The cast also includes Mahesh Manjrekar, Achyuth Kumar, Sharmiela Mandre, and Chandu Gowda.

The movie is directed by Prakash Veer with music by B Ajaneesh Loknath.