Jailed Maoist dies during treatment in Ranchi

Medininagar (Jharkhand), Nov 28 (PTI) A Maoist serving imprisonment in jail died during treatment in hospital, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The self-styled commander of Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC), a splinter group of CPI (Maoist), Kislay Singh had been serving imprisonment at Palamu Central Jail for the last two years, he said.

Manatu police station in-charge of Palamu district, Kamlesh Kumar said that Singh had been suffering from high blood pressure and other diseases.

"The jail administration had referred him to Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) in Ranchi for better treatment. He died during treatment on Monday evening," Kumar said. PTI CORR SAN RG