Jailed murder convict dies during treatment in Sultanpur

Sultanpur (UP), Feb 11 (PTI) A convict lodged in the district jail here died during treatment in a hospital on Sunday morning, a senior prison official said.

Jail Superintendent A K Gautam said that inmate Taufiq (77), of Amethi district, was lodged in the jail after being convicted in a murder case.

He was suffering from a respiratory disease for a long time. He died early in the morning during treatment at the Sultanpur Medical College on Sunday, officials said.

Police have sent the body for postmortem examination.