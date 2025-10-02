Jailed rapist's family members booked for kidnapping minor victim in UP's Bhadohi

Bhadohi (UP), Oct 2 (PTI) Police have registered a case against four family members of a man jailed on charges of abducting and raping a 16-year-old girl for allegedly kidnapping the victim again, police said on Thursday.

The accused, who are absconding with the girl, are suspected to have kidnapped the victim to coerce her into changing her statement in court, and efforts are on to arrest them, they said.

According to police, the prime accused abducted and raped the minor girl in a village under the Koirauna police station limits on April 27.

After the victim's father filed a complaint on May 9, police arrested the accused, and charged him with abduction, rape, and offences under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The accused remains in jail after a local court rejected his bail application last month, SHO Chhotak Yadav said.

According to the latest FIR filed by the victim's father on Wednesday, the accused's mother, father, aunt, and another relative allegedly took away the minor girl forcefully from her house on September 23, Yadav said.

The accused also verbally abused the complainant before forcibly taking away his daughter, the SHO said.

"They threatened to kill her and send back her body if she didn't change her statement in court," the complainant said.

The SHO confirmed that an FIR has been lodged against the four family members on charges of kidnapping and criminal intimidation. PTI COR CDN ARI