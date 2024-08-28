Jailed separatist Barkati's nomination from Zainapora seat in J-K rejected

Srinagar, Aug 28 (PTI) Jailed separatist Sarjan Ahmad Wagay alias Barkati was among the 22 candidates whose nomination papers for the polls to Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly were rejected during scrutiny on Wednesday.

The nomination papers were filed by Barkati's daughter Sugra on Tuesday.

According to the data posted on the website of J&K chief electoral officer, Barkati's nomination papers from Zainapora assembly segment in Shopian district were rejected.

Barkati, who shot to fame during the 2016 summer turmoil which broke out after the killing of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani, was first arrested eight years ago and booked under the Public Safety Act. He was again arrested last year and is facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to the charge sheet filed against him in a court earlier this year, Barkati -- an active ideologue, promoter and supporter of ongoing terrorist-secessionist nexus -- hatched a criminal conspiracy with others who include his relatives and family members to facilitate, aid, incite, advice, advocate and promote terrorist and secessionist ideologies and activities through his inflammatory speeches.

"Through such audio-video inflammatory speeches, he has incited, instigated and provoked youth to join the terrorist ranks," the charge sheet reads.

Barkati was among the 22 candidates from 16 segments whose nomination papers were rejected during scrutiny.

While candidature of four other persons was rejected on various grounds in Zainapora seat, two nomination papers were rejected in the Shopian segment.

The Anantnag West constituency had four rejections while Tral assembly segment in Pulwama district saw three nomination papers rejected. Pulwama, Pampore and Rajpora seats had two nominations each rejected.

Kulgam, Devsar and Kokernag seats had one nomination each rejected while all nominations were accepted for Anantnag, Anantnag East, Srigufwara-Bijbehara, Dooru and Damhal Hanjipora seats. PTI MIJ KSS KSS