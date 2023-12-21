Jailed TN minister K Ponmudy replaced by R.S. Rajakannappan

New Delhi: Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Thursday approved the recommendation of chief minister MK Stalin and handed over the Higher Education portfolio earlier dealt with by K Ponmudi to Backward Classes Welfare Minister R.S. Rajakannappan.

The portfolios of Khadi and Village Industries Board looked after by Rajakannappan has been added to R Gandhi, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles.

Ponmudy was disqualified as a legislator and lost the post of Minister.

Earlier today, Madras High Court sentenced K Ponmudy to three years of imprisonment in a disproportionate assets case.

Justice G Jayachandran also sentenced Ponmudy's wife P Visalakshi to three years in jail. The judge also imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakh each on Ponmudy and his wife.

The HC had already convicted the minister and his wife in the case and pronounced the sentence today.

Senior counsel N R Ellango, appearing for the accused, prayed the court to grant leave to enable them to file Special Leave Petition before the Supreme Court and also to suspend the sentence.

The judge granted leave for 30 days and also suspended the sentence for 30 days.

On completion of the duration of suspension, they have to surrender before the trial court in Villupuram, the judge added.