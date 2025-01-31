Jailed UP MLA Abbas Ansari fears for life, seeks SC permission to appear virtually

New Delhi, Jan 31(PTI) Fearing an encounter, UP MLA Abbas Ansari on Friday sought in the Supreme Court to appear virtually in the trial court proceedings in a case under the Gangsters Act.

A bench of Justices Surya Kant and N Kotiswar Singh was informed by senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Ansari, son of late gangster Mukhtar Ansari, he was appearing virtually before the court from jail in Kasganj but the facility was stopped.

"Kindly allow me to appear through video-conferencing in the court proceedings. Nowadays a lot of things happen in between jail and court. People get killed while being taken to court from jail," said Sibal.

The court was hearing Ansari's bail plea in the case for allegedly running a gang in state's Chitrakoot district.

The top court, which sought UP government's response on Ansari's plea, told Sibal there were no pleadings made in his petition relating to virtual hearing.

Justice Surya Kant asked Sibal to move the high court with the plea.

Sibal said moving the high court would mean by the time the matter was taken up for hearing, Ansari would have been physically taken to court.

The bench in its order directed if Ansari moved the high court with his plea for virtual hearing, it should be taken up urgently.

Sibal said the high court dismissed his bail plea in the case, where the FIR was identical to the case and was quashed by the apex court last year.

He said Ansari was being accused of running a criminal gang in Chitrakoot, which was 450 kilometer from Kasganj, where he is currently lodged in jail.

"This FIR has identical averments with the case that was quashed by the court. I am in jail for one-and-half years in this case. Kindly grant me bail," submitted Sibal.

Additional solicitor general K M Nataraj, representing the UP government, said Ansari had moved the top court for bail in the case but withdrawn the plea with a liberty to move the high court.

"The high court dismissed their bail plea in the case and now they are again before the Supreme Court. Please allow me to file a response to this plea," he submitted.

The bench issued a notice asking the government to file a response in two weeks.

On December 18, last year, the Allahabad High Court rejected the Ansari's bail plea in the case in which he and a few others were accused of forming a gang for financial and other benefits.

An FIR was lodged on August 31, 2024 at Kotwali Karvi Police Station in Chitrakoot district under Section 2, 3 of UP Gangsters and Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act, 1986 against Ansari, Navneet Sachan, Niyaz Ansari, Faraz Khan and Shahbaz Alam Khan. They were accused of extortion and assault.

Ansari is an MLA from Mau constituency representing Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party.

Rejecting the bail application, the high court said the investigation in the case was underway and he was arrested in the matter on September 6, 2024.

A gang chart was prepared on August 28, 2024 which was duly approved by the Chitrakoot district magistrate on August 29, 2024 showing the applicant as a gang leader whereas the other four accused as the gang members, stated to be involved in criminal activities. PTI MNL AMK