Jailer at Pune's Yerawada prison assaulted by 12 inmates, suffers wrist fracture

Pune, Feb 16 (PTI) A jailer was injured after he was assaulted allegedly by some inmates of the Yerawada central prison in Pune, an official said.

Advertisment

Jailer Sherkhan Pathan sustained injuries on his face and fractured his wrist in the attack that took place on Thursday morning, he said.

“When Pathan was on duty in the jail's Circle I area, he was assaulted by inmates Prakash Renuse, Vickey Kamble and 10 others. A case has been registered and a probe is underway,” he added.

In December 2023, a 27-year-old undertrial lodged in Yerawada prison died after he was allegedly attacked by four inmates over past enmity. PTI SPK BNM NR