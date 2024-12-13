Jailer suspended over handcuffs to farmer during hospital visit

Hyderabad, Dec 13 (PTI) A jailer has been suspended in connection with the incident of a farmer being taken to a hospital with handcuffs in Telangana's Vikarabad district, a police official said on Friday.

The farmer was accused in the November 11 attack on government officials.

The jailer of Sangareddy jail near here should have sought policemen from Vikarabad district to escort the accused to hospital, but he called the Cyberabad police for the purpose, he said.

A false crime number concerning a case in Cyberabad (in state capital region) was submitted with regard to the accused farmer, Heerya Naik, and the jailer also sought a strong escort arrangement. This led to the Cyberabad police, who were also not properly briefed, believing that the farmer is accused in a serious case.

An internal inquiry would be held on the reasons for the jailer's actions and whether it was intentional, he said.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Thursday sought to know from senior officials why a farmer was taken to the hospital in handcuffs and asked them to submit a report.

The opposition BRS and BJP attacked the Congress government, saying it is "inhuman" to take a farmer to hospital in handcuffs.

Over 25 people were arrested and jailed in connection with the attack on government officials during a public hearing on land acquisition at Lagacharla village, in Kodangal assembly constituency, represented by CM Revanth Reddy.

Naik, who was lodged in Central Prison in Sangareddy district, complained of chest pain and was taken to a government hospital on Thursday.

A video showing Naik in handcuffs, with two policemen accompanying him, while being taken to the hospital, was aired by some local TV channels.

Naik was shifted to the state-run Nizam's Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) in Hyderabad on Thursday for better treatment.

A hospital official said blood pressure, pulse rate, ECG, and other tests conducted on Naik were normal, and his condition was stable.

In the last week of November, the state government withdrew the land acquisition process for establishing a 'pharma village' in two villages, including Lagacharla, in the Kodangal assembly segment. Instead, the government plans to establish a multipurpose industrial park, according to an official statement issued on November 29. PTI SJR SJR KH