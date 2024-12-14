Jailor of district jail attacked in UP's Jhansi, police suspect prison guard's sons

Jhansi (UP), Dec 14(PTI) A jailor of the district jail here was injured in an attack by unidentified assailants on Saturday, with the police suspecting that a prison guard's sons were involved in the incident.

Advertisment

The incident took place in Navabad area around 12.30 pm when Kasturi Lal Gupta (50) was pulled out of his car and thrashed with sticks and rods, Station House Officer (SHO) Dipendra Kumar Singh.

The injured is undergoing treatment at the district hospital, he said.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the attack may be linked to the recent transfer of a prison guard, Kamlesh Yadav, to Hamirpur jail, the officer said.

Advertisment

It is suspected that Yadav's sons were angered by the transfer and targeted the jailor, Singh added.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said. PTI COR CDN CDN OZ OZ