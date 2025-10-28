Jain community delegation demands alternative locations in Mumbai for pigeon feeding

Mumbai, Oct 28 (PTI) A delegation of the Jain community on Tuesday demanded that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) identify alternative locations for `controlled' pigeon feeding in the city.

The BMC said in a release that during the meeting at the civic headquarters, municipal commissioner and administrator Bhushan Gagrani assured that the corporation will explore such locations and inform the court, as the matter is sub-judice.

Public feeding of pigeons became the subject of a major controversy earlier this year after the BMC shut down a prominent `Kabutarkhana' in Dadar area citing health hazards which some Jain organisations opposed fiercely.

Following court directives, all the Kabutarkhanas across Mumbai have been shut. As per the court order, the civic administration has also sought objections and suggestions on related issues.

Nitin Vohra, Mukesh Jain, Atul Shah, Vijay Jain and representatives of Adhyatma Parivar were part of the delegation of the Mumbai Jain Sangh. PTI KK KRK