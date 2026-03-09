Jain community's Chadar Mahotsav concludes in Jaisalmer

Jaisalmer, Mar 9 (PTI) A three-day grand Dadagurudev Chadar Mahotsav of the Jain community concluded in Jaisalmer with various religious and spiritual ceremonies. organisers said on Monday.

Acharya Jinmaniprabha Suriwarji Maharaj was honoured with the prestigious 'Rashtra Ratna' title on the occasion by Maharashtra minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. Dadaguru Shri Jindatt Suri Chadar Mahotsav Committee, Jaisalmer Jain Trust ALSO conferred upon him the title of 'Suri Samrat.' During the ceremony, Upadhyay Pravara Mahendrasagar was formally elevated to the position of Acharya.

Padam Tatia, National Secretary of the Dadaguru Shri Jindatt Suri Chadar Mahotsav Committee, said that thousands of devotees witnessed the ceremony and Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Bagade conveyed his greetings over phone.

"He noted that such events strengthen the spirit of religion and spirituality in Rajasthan," Tatia said.

The ceremony was attended by monks, nuns, saints, and thousands of devotees from across India and abroad.

"Devotees welcomed Acharya Mahendrasagar with resounding chants and described it as a historic highlight of the Chadar Mahotsav," he said.

A Ganini Pad Ceremony was also organised, during which Sadhvi Shubhrada Shriji was conferred Ganini title.

The Chadar Mahotsav began on March 6. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat had addressed a 'Dharm Sabha' on the opening day.