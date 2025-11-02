Jain monk to sit on indefinite fast for reopening Kabutarkhana in Dadar

Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) The controversy over the closure of pigeon feeding enclosures in Mumbai is likely to erupt again as Jain monk Nileshchandra Vijay remained firm to launch a hunger strike from Monday to protest against the shutting down of the Kabutarkhana in Dadar area.

He also vowed to remove tarpaulin sheets covering the Kabutarkhana or the pigeon feeding enclosure, stressing that "jeev daya" (compassion towards life) is the hallmark of the Jain faith.

"I will protest for 'jeev daya'. I have received permission for the agitation at Azad Maidan and will continue with the fast. I am firm on this decision," Nileshchandra Vijay told reporters.

He said the main Kabutarkhana is in Dadar, and we do not want a new one.

"They are giving us false promises. Dadar's Kabutarkhana will reopen. We will ensure that till our last breath," he added.

The Jain monk was reacting to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's recent move to allow controlled feeding of pigeons at four locations- Worli Reservoir, the mangrove area on Lokhandwala Back Road in Andheri West, the Airoli-Mulund check post area, and Gorai ground in Borivali West.

According to the BMC, feeding will be permitted only between 7 am and 9 am, and non-governmental organisations will be responsible for managing these sites.

The civic body clarified that this is a temporary arrangement until the expert committee's report and court orders are received, and that closed Kabutarkhanas will not be reopened for now.

Vijay accused the state government of failing to find a solution to the ongoing dispute despite directions from the Bombay High Court.

"We have faith in the government, but recent developments have forced us to reflect. The court has instructed the government to find a way, yet no resolution has been achieved. Compassion towards living beings is not limited to the Jain community. Every person feeds the pigeons," he said.

Questioning the civic body's recent actions, Vijay said, "We will remove the tarpaulin covering the Dadar Kabutarkhana. The government should reflect on why new Kabutarkhanas are being permitted when we only want our old ones restored. This is not only about the Jain community, but about every citizen who cares for these pigeons." Jain community members had launched demonstrations after the civic body shut down pigeon-feeding enclosures in compliance with a Bombay High Court order.

Tensions first escalated in August after members of the community tore down the tarpaulin covers installed by the BMC at Dadar Kabutarkhana. The civic body, however, maintained its decision to keep the facilities closed.

Jain monks had held a prayer meeting for the pigeons that had reportedly died following the closure of the Kabutarkhana, urging the government to reopen the enclosures.

Community groups such as "Aamhi Girgaonkar" protested the Jain community's stance by displaying placards reading "Kabutar Go Back to Marwad Rajasthan", supporting the closure of the feeding enclosures to protect the health of humans. PTI ND NSK