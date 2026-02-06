Jain principle of non-violence has shown humanity right path: Rajasthan CM

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Friday said that Jainism is not only a religion but a complete way of life and its five great vows remain as relevant in today's materialistic era as they were centuries ago.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony of the Sudharma Sabha Pravachan Hall at Jain Vishva Bharati in Deedwana-Kuchaman district, Sharma said saints and monks play a crucial role in guiding society and taking India's rich cultural heritage to the world.

He said the state government is committed to preserving Rajasthan's cultural legacy and passing it on to the younger generation.

"The principle of non-violence has shown humanity the right path. The philosophy of 'live and let live' has become the strongest foundation for environmental protection," he said.

"At a time when the world is worried about climate change, Jain principles teach us that without restraint and simplicity, the future of humanity cannot be secure," Sharma said.

Sharma also praised the contribution of Jain Vishva Bharati, saying it has made remarkable contributions in the fields of religion, education and social service over the decades.

He said the institution has promoted Jain philosophy while integrating modern education with human values and has spread the message of peace and non-violence worldwide. PTI SDA APL APL