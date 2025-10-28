Jain trust property row: Charity Commissioner extends status quo to facilitate filing of replies

Pune, Oct 28 (PTI) The Maharashtra Charity Commissioner on Tuesday extended the status quo in the case involving the sale of a prime property belonging to a Jain trust in Pune as the developer and the trust sought time to file their replies.

Notably, following a controversy over the sale the property belonging to Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust to Gokhale Constructions, the latter on October 26, had written to the trust seeking cancellation of the deal.

The deal has been opposed by some sections of the Jain community, which had carried out protests and also approached the office of the charity commissioner and the courts for a stay.

During the ongoing hearing before the charity commissioner's office in Mumbai, both - Gokhale Constructions and the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, sought time till October 30 to file their replies.

The charity vommissioner, while maintaining the status quo in the case, granted them time till October 30.

The upmarket property in Model Colony area of the city, measuring around 12,000 square metres (3.5 acres), houses a decades-old Jain boarding facility and the Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple - both under the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, a charitable trust established in 1958.

The property had been acquired by Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for Rs 311 crore from the trust. However, students, alumni, religious leaders and community members opposed the deal, calling it "illegal" and arguing that the trust's constitution does not allow the sale of the property.

Pune Lok Sabha MP and Union minister Murlidhar Mohol's name was also allegedly linked to the deal as he was a partner in Gokhale Constructions. However, Mohol later clarified that he had withdrawn from the partnership well before the deal was finalised.

In an email communication, (screenshots of the mail shared on social media) Vishal Gokhale, partner at Gokhale Landmarks LLP, wrote to the Seth Hirachand Nemchand Smarak Trust, informing the trustees of his decision to withdraw from the transaction and requesting cancellation of the sale deed.

He cited "several false and misleading rumours" circulating in the public domain that suggested irregularities in the deal and attributed motives to the parties involved.