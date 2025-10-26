Jain trust property sale to Pune builder: Cancel deal by Nov 1, says Raju Shetti, spiritual leader

Pune, Oct 26 (PTI) The proposed sale of a prime property belonging to a Jain trust to a private builder in Pune must be cancelled by November 1, former MP Raju Shetti said on Sunday.

A section of the Jain community is protesting after a 12000 square metre property in Model Colony housing a several-decades-old Jain boarding facility and the Shri Bhagwan Mahavir Digambar Jain Temple was acquired by Pune-based Gokhale Constructions for Rs 311 crore from Seth Hirachand Nemchand Memorial Trust.

"The trustees have completely failed to follow the rules. The Charity Commissioner should have taken note of this whole matter. Cancel the deal before November 1. We will correspond with everyone involved. We will meet the builder. We will also meet Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis but this deal must be cancelled," Shetti said after visiting the site this afternoon.

Talking to reporters, Jain Muni Acharya Guptinand Maharaj said the community will hold a protest if the deal is not cancelled by November 1.

The state and Union governments will pay a heavy price if the Jain Muni goes on a hunger strike, warned Shetti. PTI COR BNM