Jainism played invaluable role in building India's identity: PM Modi

New Delhi, Apr 9 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said Jainism has played an invaluable role in building India's identity, asserting that its values offer an answer to the global challenges of terrorism, war and environmental protection.

Addressing an event to mark the 'Navkar Mahamantra Divas', Modi said his government is committed to preserving the heritage and teachings of the ancient religion and noted that its influence, including teachings and idols of tirthankaras, is visible on Parliament's building.

Citing anekantavada, a core doctrine of Jainism that promotes non-absolutism and recognises that ultimate truth can be perceived differently, he said the world needs it a lot as it appreciates different perspectives.

He said, Jainism recognises the interdependence of life and that is why it bars violence in even the slightest form. This carries the best lesson for peace, harmony and environmental protection, Modi said.

The Jain literature is the spine of India's spiritual grandeur, Modi said, adding that his government has been taking numerous steps to preserve it, including a recent scheme to digitise its ancient texts and declaring Pali and Prakrit classical languages.

Modi asked people to take nine pledges, including saving water, planting a tree in one's mother's memory, promoting cleanliness, going vocal for local, travelling within the country, adopting natural farming, following a healthy lifestyle by consuming more millets and cutting down on edible oil usage by 10 per cent, helping the poor and incorporating sports and yoga.

He asked the audience to take the message of unity across the country and embrace anyone who chants "Bharat mata ki jai". PTI KR RHL