Jaipal Bhullar gang associate held in Punjab, 3 kg heroin, pistols seized

Chandigarh, Apr 12 (PTI) An associate of slain gangster Jaipal Bhullar's gang was arrested with 3 kg of heroin and two pistols, a police official said on Friday.

Investigations reveal the racket was sourcing heroin across the border from Pakistan, Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said in a post on X.

"In a major blow to trans-border drug smuggling networks, Jalandhar Commissionerate Police arrests one associate of Jaipal Bhullar gang and recovers 3 kg of heroin and two pistols,” he said.

He further stated that an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered and investigations are on to establish backward and forward linkages.

Jaipal Bhullar, son of a retired Punjab Police inspector, along with another gangster, was gunned down in an encounter with police in Kolkata in 2021.

Bhullar had more than 40 criminal cases against him in Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan. PTI SUN NB