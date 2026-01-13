Jaipur: 14 patients shifted out of ICU due to water pipeline leakage at SMS Hospital

Jaipur, Jan 13 (PTI) Fourteen critically ill patients, including 10 on ventilator support, were moved out of the ICU at the government-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital here after water leakage from a pipeline left the ward flooded, a hospital official said on Tuesday.

According to hospital staff, nearly six inches of water accumulated in the ICU on Monday night.

SMS Hospital Trauma Centre in-charge Dr B L Yadav said the area where the ICU has been built earlier housed rooms and toilets, and old water pipelines were buried during the construction. Over time, the pipelines corroded, which resulted in the water leakage last night.

Due to the leakage, 14 patients admitted to the ICU were shifted to other parts of the hospital. Of the 14, 10 were on ventilator support, he said.

The damaged pipelines have now been repaired, Yadav added.

Hospital staff said nearly six inches of water accumulated inside the ICU. Due to the presence of medical equipment, there was a risk of electric shock. PTI SDA DIV DIV