Jaipur: 2 kg of gold seized from two passengers arriving from Muscat

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) Customs officials at the Jaipur International Airport have seized 2 kg of gold from two passengers arriving from Muscat, Oman.

Both the accused are residents of Beawar district.

Acting on an intelligence input, two passengers on board a flight from Muscat who were about to deliver the consignment in Jaipur were stopped around 1.30 am on Monday, a department official said on Tuesday.

He said that gold weighing 2 kg has been recovered from the two passengers, who came from Muscat on Monday night.

The two passengers had concealed this gold -- one kg each -- in their rectums in capsules, the official said.

He said that the value of recovered gold in the international market has been estimated above Rs 1.30 crore, adding the two passengers are being questioned. PTI AG AS AS