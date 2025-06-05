Jaipur: 2 minor boys drown in pond

Jaipur, Jun 5 (PTI) Two minor boys drowned in a pond in Rajasthan's Sikar district, the police said on Thursday.

Jitendra (14), son of Kishore Bhopa, and Krishna (11), son of Prakash Bhopa, were residents of Mangloona village.

On Wednesday evening, the boys went to a farm in the Pardoli Badi village to take a bath in the pond there when the accident occurred, the police said.

The Sikar police control room received a report about the incident, prompting a civil defence rescue team to rush to the scene and initiate a search operation.

The team found both children, however, they were declared dead on the spot.

Although the pond was fenced off, the boys had dug through the soil to gain access, Sadar SHO Indraj Marodia said, adding that no individuals were present around the pond when the incident occurred.

The bodies of the boys were taken to the SK Hospital for post-mortem examination after which they will be handed over to their family members today, the police said. PTI AG MPL