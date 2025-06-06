Jaipur: 3 killed as car rams into truck

Jaipur, Jun 6 (PTI) Three men died when their car rammed into a stationary trailer truck, the police said on Friday.

The incident occurred near Neemrana in the Kotputli-Behror district.

The men were returning home after a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji, a revered religious destination in Rajasthan, Neemrana Police Station Head Constable Suresh Kumar said.

Satish Gaur (42) from Khandsa, Gurugram, Ankush Singh (38) from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh, and Gurmeet Singh (52) from Ambala, Haryana were killed in the accident.

Allegedly, the men were relatives and colleagues working at the same private company in Gurugram.

Another occupant of the vehicle, Virendra Sharma (62), also a resident of Khandsa, sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Gurugram.

"The crash was so severe that the car crashed completely into the rear of the trailer. A crane had to be brought in to pull the mangled vehicle apart and get the bodies out," Kumar said.

The force of the collision not only destroyed the front of the car but also triggered a traffic jam on the busy highway that lasted for nearly 30 minutes.

Authorities quickly worked to move the wrecked vehicles to the side, allowing traffic flow to resume.

The bodies were sent to the Neemrana Community Health Center for post-mortem examinations.

Meanwhile, the family members of the three men have been informed, police said. PTI AG MPL MPL