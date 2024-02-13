Jaipur: 4 held for helping inmates flee from juvenile home

Jaipur, Feb 13 (PTI) A day after 23 inmates of a juvenile home here fled away by breaking a window, police on Tuesday arrested its two caretakers and as many guards in connection with the incident.

An inmate who turned major earlier this month has also been arrested, police said.

Transport Nagar police station SHO Zulfikar said that two caretakers and two guards have been arrested for their alleged involvement in helping the juveniles flee from the shelter home.

"CCTV footage has revealed the involvement of two guards and two caretakers in the incident. All four have been arrested. One juvenile has also been arrested as he turned major earlier this month," Zulfikar said.

The arrested caretakers and guards were identified as Indramal and Deepak Malhotra, and Maan Singh and Ladulal, respectively.

Based on a complaint by the juvenile home administration, a case was registered on Monday against all the juveniles under relevant sections including causing damage to government property at Transport Nagar police station.

The absconding offenders are facing cases of rape, theft, murder and attempt to murder, police said. PTI AG KVK KVK