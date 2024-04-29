Jaipur airport receives bomb threat

Jaipur, Apr 29 (PTI) Security agencies on Monday jointly conducted a thorough investigation at Jaipur airport after it received a bomb threat.

SHO of Airport police station Moti Lal said an email was sent by an unknown person to the airport authorities threatening a bomb blast.

"The airport was thoroughly checked but nothing suspicious was found," he said, adding that a similar threat was given on April 26.

He said that investigation was going on to identify and trace the sender. PTI SDA NB NB