Jaipur airport receives hoax bomb threat via e-mail

Jaipur: An email claiming that a bomb had been planted at the entrance of the Jaipur airport sent security personnel into a tizzy on Friday.

After a thorough checking, it was found that the threat was a hoax, police said.

DCP Jaipur (East) Kavendra Singh Sagar said the email sent to the Jaipur airport stated that a bomb had been planted at its entrance gate.

The airport authorities immediately informed police. The airport was thoroughly checked by bomb disposal squad, dog squad and anti-sabotage squad. However, nothing suspicious was found during the checking, he said.

Efforts are being made to identify the sender of the email, Sagar said.