Jaipur airport warns passengers of possible delays due to closure of several international airspaces

Jaipur, Feb 28 (PTI) The Jaipur International Airport has issued an advisory, warning passengers of possible delays and rerouting of certain international flights due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces.

In the advisory, the airport authorities said some international services may be impacted and advised passengers to check the latest flight status with their respective airlines before leaving for the airport.

"Due to temporary closures and restrictions affecting multiple international airspaces, certain international flights may experience delays or rerouting," the advisory stated.

Passengers have been urged to plan their journey accordingly and stay in touch with airlines for updated information.

The airport stated that the measures are aimed at ensuring a smoother travel experience.