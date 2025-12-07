Jaipur authorities demolish cracked, leaning building after dispute with owner

Jaipur, Dec 7 (PTI) Authorities demolished an under-construction multi-storey building in Malviya Nagar on Sunday after cracks appeared and the structure began to lean the previous day, officials said.

The building was brought down using JCB machines that weakened the structure through drilling, according to officials.

The building's owner, who arrived at the site, opposed the action taken by the Jaipur Development Authority (JDA), leading to a brief argument with police officers. He claimed that no legal or technical consultation had occurred before the demolition.

The owner asserted that the building plans had been approved by the municipal corporation and that he had paid a fee of Rs 1.25 lakh.

"Now they are saying the matter falls under the JDA. Our map was approved by the municipal corporation. Despite this, the building has been declared illegal and demolished," he said.

The building, located on a 90-yard plot in Malviya Nagar Sector-9, was nearly complete. However, cracks appeared during excavation work near the basement on Saturday, causing the structure to lean to one side. Two cranes had been deployed for temporary support, officials said.

Naresh Manwani, one of the three co-owners, mentioned that construction had been ongoing for about five months. "A pit was being dug for the staircase when one of the pillars shifted, causing the tilt. Iron stairs were being installed for the basement," he added. PTI SDA SMV SMV MPL MPL