Jaipur-based businessman killed in road accident in Rajasthan's Alwar

Jaipur, Mar 8 (PTI) A Jaipur-based businessman died after his BMW car overturned following a collision on an expressway in Rajasthan's Alwar district on Sunday evening, police said.

Vallabh Maheshwari (62), managing director of Shakun Group, was travelling from Jaipur to Mathura when the accident occurred on the expressway under the Raini police station area.

According to the police, the driver lost control of the car, and it broke through roadside barricades and crashed into the median before hitting the wall of a culvert. The vehicle was severely damaged in the accident.

Maheshwari and his driver were taken to a local hospital. After primary treatment, Maheshwari was referred to another hospital in Alwar, where doctors declared him dead. The driver received mild injuries.

Former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot, Leader of Opposition Tilaram Jully expressed grief over Maheshwari's death.

In a post on social media platform X, Gehlot said the news of the industrialist's death in the unfortunate road accident is extremely saddening.