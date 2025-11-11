Jaipur civic bodies unified into single entity

Jaipur, Nov 10 (PTI) The Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation were merged on Monday into a single unified body as Jaipur Municipal Corporation.

Jaipur Divisional Commissioner Punam took charge as the administrator after the tenure of boards in both the corporations ended on Sunday.

For now, the divisional commissioner will act as the administrator of the unified corporation and will oversee all administrative and financial decisions until new municipal elections are held.

Under the unified structure, all civic administration, development works, sanitation and citizen services in the capital will now function under a single municipal entity, officials said.

Following the merger, government documents such as land leases, birth and death certificates, marriage certificates, licences and other civic records will now bear the name 'Jaipur Municipal Corporation.' The public will soon be able to access all civic services including ward information, councillor details, tax payment, grievance redressal and development schemes through a single integrated online portal.

The government said the merger will reduce administrative expenditure and ensure more effective implementation of urban development schemes.

The former Congress government had divided the single municipal body, Jaipur Municipal Corporation, in two bodies- Jaipur Greater Municipal Corporation and Jaipur Greater Municipal corporation — in 2019. Elections were held in 2020.

When the two municipal corporations were instituted, there were a total of 91 wards. After the creation of two corporations, the total number of wards was increased to 250.

Now, the number of wards has been reduced to 150. PTI SDA VN VN