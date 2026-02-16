Jaipur civic body contractual worker, veterinary officers arrested for graft

Jaipur, Feb 16 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday arrested a contractual computer operator of the Jaipur Municipal Corporation for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 4 lakh on behalf of two veterinary officers, officials said.

The accused, Jitendra Singh, posted in the Animal Management Branch of the civic body, was caught red-handed while taking the bribe amount, the bureau said in a statement.

The two doctors, Yogesh Sharma and Rakesh Kaloria, were detained and later arrested after questioning, officials said.

Director General of Police, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Govind Gupta, said a written complaint was received alleging that a bribe was being demanded for processing bills related to a tender for sterilisation and vaccination of stray dogs in Jaipur.

The complainant alleged that after completing the tender work and submitting bills, he was allegedly asked to pay a bribe for counting biological samples and forwarding pending bills, the officer said.

He also alleged that Sharma demanded Rs 12 lakh for clearing pending bills at the Heritage wing of the municipal corporation. Similarly, Kaloria allegedly sought Rs 2 lakh per month, totalling Rs 4 lakh for November and December 2025, for forwarding bills submitted at the Greater Municipal Corporation.

According to the complaint, from January 1, 2026, a bribe of Rs 3.5 lakh per month was demanded.

Both officers were seeking to receive the bribe through Singh, it added.

After verifying the complaint, the ACB found that a total of Rs 15 lakh was demanded. Based on these findings, the bureau’s Jaipur City-I unit laid a trap and arrested Singh while he was accepting Rs 4 lakh from the complainant on behalf of the two veterinary officers.

Subsequently, the two doctors were detained and later arrested, officials said.

A case has been registered under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and further investigation is underway, the ACB said.