Jaipur: Class 6 girl falls to death from 4th floor of private school; inquiry team denied entry

Jaipur, Nov 1 (PTI) A girl studying in Class 6 died on Saturday after falling from the fourth floor of a private school here, police said, even as an education department team sent to probe the incident alleged that the school management refused to cooperate.

Prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide, and police are scanning footage from the CCTV cameras installed on the premises to ascertain the chain of events leading to the girl's death, officials said.

Amaira, a single child, was rushed to a nearby hospital after she fell from the fourth floor of Neerja Modi School, where doctors declared her dead, Mansarovar SHO Lakhan Khatana told reporters.

A spokesperson of the Joint Parents Association, Abhishek Jain, claimed that the student took the extreme step after being upset with a teacher's behaviour.

“We have spoken to many students. It has come to light that the girl jumped from the fourth floor after being scolded by a teacher. However, the school administration destroyed evidence by cleaning the spot,” Jain alleged.

Following the incident, School Education Minister Madan Dilawar directed officials to reach the school and conduct an on-ground inquiry.

However, the team comprising six officials was allegedly not allowed to meet the principal or the management despite waiting for more than an hour-and-a-half.

“Neither the principal nor any school representative met us. The main gate was locked from inside, and even the staff did not respond when we knocked repeatedly,” District Education Officer (Elementary), Ram Niwas Sharma, said.

According to officials, the team reached the school around 3 pm but was denied entry by the staff.

“We kept waiting at the gate. We tried to inform the principal, but no one came forward. Such non-cooperation will invite strict action,” Sharma said, adding that the department is considering cancelling the school's recognition.

Police officers, including SHO Khatana, were present at the site when the team reached there.

Expressing concern over the tragic incident, Dilawar said, “It seems there were no adequate security arrangements at the school. I have asked the district education officer to submit a detailed report. Action will be taken if negligence is found.” Forensic experts have collected samples from the spot, the SHO said, adding that the post-mortem was conducted at Jaipuria Hospital where the girl's parents were present.

The school management has not issued any statement on the incident so far. PTI AG ARI