Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) The Jaipur collectorate on Thursday received a bomb threat through an email, officials said. A thorough check of the premises is underway, they said.

The email was received on the official email ID of the collector, said DCP West Amit Budhania.

"An intense check is being conducted," he said. The dog and bomb disposal squads have also been called and efforts are on to identify and trace the sender. PTI SDA MIN MIN