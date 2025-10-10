Jaipur constable dies of heart attack during sleep

Jaipur, Oct 10 (PTI) A 52-year-old police constable posted as a driver at the Shyam Nagar police station in Jaipur allegedly died of a heart attack in his sleep early Friday, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Constable Kailash Chandra Gurjar, a resident of Sultanpura village in Samod, police said.

According to Shyam Nagar SHO Dalveer Singh, Gurjar served in the Rajasthan Police for around 27 years and was posted at the Shyam Nagar police station for the past eight years.

Singh said the deceased had returned home to Samod after completing his duty on Thursday.

"He used to wake up around 4 am daily to get ready for work, but on Friday he did not wake up. When family members went to check on him, they found him unresponsive," the officer said.

The family rushed him to a hospital in Samod, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police said the cause of death was a heart attack that occurred during sleep. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family. PTI AG APL APL MPL MPL