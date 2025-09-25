Jaipur: Constable's remark on Meena community draws flak

Jaipur, Sep 25 (PTI) A police constable's remark about the Meena community during an awareness programme at a coaching institute here courted controversy, following which she said her intention was not to hurt anyone.

The row erupted after a video of the awareness programme circulated on social media.

On September 22, two Nirbhaya Squad constables visited the institute to conduct a session under Rajasthan Police's 'Sashakt Nari Hamari Zimmedari' campaign, aimed at curbing crimes against women and raising awareness about their rights.

During the interaction, students were encouraged to ask questions.

A student inquired about the process for reporting a stolen motorcycle. The constable said that such complaints must be lodged at the police station.

When the student remarked that stolen bikes are often not recovered even after filing a complaint, Manju allegedly said, "What can be done; there are too many Meenas here." The coaching institute for competitive examinations, Springboard Academy, later issued a clarification saying that the comment was a personal opinion of the police personnel and not reflective of the institute's views. It also expressed regret if the remark hurt the sentiments of the community.

Manju also sought to clarify, saying she may have said something but did not mean to offend anyone. "My intention was not to hurt any community," she said.

Following the incident, a senior police officer, along with constable Manju, held a brief session at the institute.

"It has come to light that some words were spoken by the police personnel who came to have a discussion with you. We respect all communities. We spoke to her. She said that her intention was not to hurt anyone," the officer said.

Under the Rajasthan Police's initiative, the Nirbhaya Squad police personnel have been conducting programmes in schools and colleges to educate girls about safety laws and complaint procedures.