Jaipur couple injured in J-K terrorist attacks, Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma assures help

Jaipur, May 19 (PTI) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Sunday instructed officials to extend all possible help to Jaipur couple injured in a firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir.

BJP MLA Balmukund Acharya met the victim’s family members consoled them and said that it is a matter of concern for all. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Rajasthan chief minister are monitoring the developments.

"Peace and democracy have been strengthened in Jammu and Kashmir and those behind the terror attack want to disturb it. Terrorists have no religion and caste, they have only one objective of creating disturbance," he told reporters after meeting the family members.

Tabrez and Farha, who along with their two children had gone to visit Jammu and Kashmir from Jaipur, were injured in a firing by terrorists at Pahalgam in Anantnag district on Saturday night.

Their relatives and friends reached their residence in the Brahmpuri area of the city.

"They visited Pahalgam during the day and were going to a hotel for dinner. They were going inside a hotel for dinner after alighting from a Tempo traveller. Two men riding a bike came and opened fire. Farha got a bullet injury on the shoulder. Their two children were also with them," Tabrez's father Aslam Khan told reporters.

He said that Tabrez was operated upon at around 3 am while Farha was also undergoing an operation.

"We are trying to go there but we are unable to make arrangements. I request the government to help us get there so that we can take care of them," he said.

Tabrez's mother Majidan said it was a shocking incident and wants to see them all well. She and other family members have been in constant panic ever since they heard about the incident.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has instructed officials to extend all possible help to the family.

"Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has directed the officials to provide all possible help to the Jaipur resident couple Tabrez and Farah who were shot in Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir. The Chief Minister's Office spoke to the family members of the injured couple on the phone and assured them of help," a press release said. PTI SDA HIG HIG