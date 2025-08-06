Jaipur doctors replace heart valve via electrosurgery in 74-year-old woman

Jaipur, Aug 6 (PTI) For the first time in India, doctors at Jaipur's Rajasthan Hospital (RHL) have successfully performed the country's first electrosurgical valve-in-valve mitral procedure, officials said on Wednesday.

The patient, a 74-year-old woman from Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, had earlier undergone open-heart surgery for dual valve replacement and was facing heart failure again due to a malfunctioning mitral valve.

The mitral valve is one of four valves in the heart and is located between the heart's upper left (left atrium) and lower left chamber (left ventricle). It directs blood from left atrium to left ventricle.

According to officials, the doctors in Srinagar and Delhi ruled out conventional surgery due to her age and fragile health condition.

Subsequently, the family approached the private hospital in Jaipur for treatment, where the surgery was performed.

Dr Ravindra Singh Rao, chairman of RHL Heart Centre, and his team operated on her using an advanced electrosurgical technique.

"Using a minimally invasive catheter-based approach, the team employed precision electrosurgical tools, including a fine electrified wire, to precisely open part of the malfunctioning mitral valve and implant a new one, all without opening the chest," Dr Rao said in a release.

This procedure is informally referred to as the Batman procedure, as a catheter with a deflated balloon is inserted into the patient's blood vessel to repair or replace the mitral valve. The shape of the balloon resembles Batman's cape, hence the surgery is called the Batman procedure. PTI SDA ANM ANM AMJ AMJ