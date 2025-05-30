Jaipur family court evacuated following bomb threat

Jaipur: The Jaipur Family Court was evacuated on Friday after receiving a bomb threat, prompting an immediate response from local law enforcement.

The threat, reported early this morning, led to the deployment of police teams to the scene, as authorities work to ensure the safety of the area and investigate the credibility of the alert.

The evacuation was carried out swiftly, with court personnel and visitors being ushered out of the premises as a precautionary measure.

The bomb threat comes at a time when Jaipur is preparing for a high-profile visit by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda, scheduled for May 31, 2025.

Local police have not yet disclosed details about the nature of the threat or any suspects involved, as investigations are ongoing.