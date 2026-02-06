Jaipur: Family of suspended lecturer who died by suicide call off protest

Jaipur, Feb 6 (PTI) The sit-in protest by the family of suspended lecturer Manohar Lal Bhadu who died by suicide here on Wednesday evening was called off on Friday after assurance by the government to accept their demands.

Former minister Sukhram Vishnoi had joined the protest along with the deceased's family on Friday.

The deceased's cousin Thakarram told reporters that the protest was withdrawn after the authorities agreed to provide a contractual job to a family member, grant all service-related benefits, register an FIR against the accused Special Operation Group (SOG) officials who were allegedly harassing him and ensure a fair investigation.

Deputy SP Ramkishan Vishnoi held talks with the family and facilitated the end of the protest.

Manohar Lal Bhadu (35) had, in his suicide note, levelled allegations against two SOG officials. Following this, the family refused to allow the post-mortem and held a protest outside the SMS Hospital mortuary.

Bhadu was a suspended lecturer and was preparing for competition exams in Mahesh Nagar. He was accused in a case registered in connection with paper leaks and dummy candidates in 2021. In his suicide note, he alleged that two SOG officials were harassing him by falsely implicating him in cases.

After the family agreed, the body was sent for the post-mortem process.