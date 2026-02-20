Jaipur, Feb 20 (PTI) The Indian Air Force's Surya Kiran Aerobatic Team (SKAT) and Sarang Helicopter Display Team conducted a spectacular aerial display over Jaipur's iconic Jal Mahal on Friday and thrilled thousands of people who had gathered to witness the show.

The show commenced with Sarang team's five Advanced Light Helicopters (ALH) Dhruv that performed stunning formations in the sky. Highlights included the double arrow-cross and heart-pitching formations, which drew loud applause from the crowd.

Two Sarang helicopters also executed a heart-pitching formation in the display.

The SKAT followed with nine Hawk Mk-132 aircraft entering in a Tejas formation, showcasing barrel-roll manoeuvres and creating multiple formations.

The pilots executed high-precision manoeuvres, maintaining five metres between aircraft.

Large crowds including students and defence enthusiasts gathered to witness the performance.

Three pilots who participated in the show -- Wing Commander Rajesh Kajla, Wing Commander Ankit Vashisth and Squadron Leader Sanjesh Singh -- are from Jaipur.

IAF officials said the event aims to inspire the youth to consider careers in the armed forces while showcasing the skill, discipline and operational excellence.

The SKAT, Asia's only nine-jet aerobatic unit, and the Sarang Helicopter Display Team, the world's only five-helicopter military display team, have conducted hundreds of displays both domestically and internationally.

Extensive arrangements for traffic management, security and crowd control were in place to ensure smooth conduct of the event.

The teams will conduct another show at the same location on Sunday. PTI SDA KSS KSS