Jaipur fire station employees arrested for setting fire at factories for profit

Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) Two contractual employees of a fire station in Jaipur have been arrested for allegedly setting fires in factories to earn additional income, officials said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The accused, fireman Vijay Sharma and driver Rahul Yadav, allegedly stole diesel from from fire tenders during their trips and sold it in the market for profit, police said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Amit Kumar said that increased vehicle usage during fire incidents provided the duo with more opportunities to siphon and sell fuel.

Investigations into multiple fire incidents in in the Sarna Dungar area revealed suspicious movements of the duo. They were detained and later confessed to the crime, he said.

Advertisment

During interrogation, they admitted to setting fires in three factories. They would then respond to the fire control room alerts, arrive at the scene with fire tenders and steal diesel during the operation, the officer said.

He said the accused were arrested on Saturday night and further investigation is underway. PTI SDA OZ OZ