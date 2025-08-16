Jaipur Foot rehabilitated 24 lakh people with disabilities in India, abroad: Founder Mehta

Jaipur, Aug 16 (PTI) The Bhagwan Mahaveer Viklang Sahayata Samiti (BMVSS), the makers of the Jaipur Foot, has rehabilitated around 24 lakh individuals with disabilities in India and abroad since its inception in 1975, founder D R Mehta said on Saturday.
Of these, 47,527 were foreign nationals assisted through 116 camps held in 46 countries. Recently, the organisation in association with the Ministry of External Affairs organised camps in Afghanistan's Kabul rehabilitating 75 persons while in Maputo, Mozambique 1,230 people were rehabilitated.
"In the past one year alone, BMVSS has rehabilitated 1.78 lakh people by providing artificial limbs, calipers, tricycles, wheelchairs, hearing aids and other aids," Mehta said.
President Satish Mehta said the organisation will soon hold foreign camps in Tanzania, Nicaragua, Trinidad and Tobago, Guatemala, Sudan and Myanmar.
The NGO, celebrating its golden jubilee, has also opened new branches in Amritsar and AIIMS Bhopal. It also plans centres in Jagdalpur, Shillong, Barmer, Hamirpur and AIIMS Jammu. PTI AG APL OZ OZ