Jaipur govt doctors on strike over Kolkata medic rape-murder, services affected

Jaipur, Aug 13 (PTI) Medical services at government facilities here, including the largest state-run Sawai Man Singh (SMS) Hospital, were affected as resident doctors went on a strike in protest against the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.

However, emergency services are not impacted, they said.

On Monday evening, the Jaipur Association of Resident Doctors (JARD) announced immediate suspension of non-essential services.

They are demanding a transparent investigation in the rape-murder case, the resignation of responsible authorities, compensation to her family, implementation of a central law for their protection, and workplace safety measures at all medical colleges across the country.

JARD president Dr Manohar Siyol said that emergency services are unaffected on Tuesday. The resident doctors also held a demonstration against the incident.

He said that resident doctors have suspended all elective and non-essential services, including OPDs, OTs, and wards.

"Emergency services continue to operate to ensure that critically ill patients receive necessary care," Siyol said.

Superintendent of SMS Hospital Dr Sushil Bhati said that alternative arrangements have been made for smooth functioning.

He said that due to incessant rainfall in Jaipur and other parts of the country, the number of patients coming to OPD is anyway comparatively less, and senior doctors have been engaged in OPD to ensure that OPDs function normally.

The body of the postgraduate trainee, who was allegedly raped and murdered inside a seminar hall of the R G Kar Hospital, was found on Friday morning. A civic volunteer was arrested on Saturday in connection with the case.

The incident has sparked widespread protests, with junior doctors and healthcare workers expressing deep concern over their safety.