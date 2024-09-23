Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar suspended on bribery charges

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government on Monday suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation's Mayor Munesh Gurjar who is facing corruption charges and ordered a judicial inquiry against her.

Urban Development Minister Jhabar Singh Kharra told reporters that the orders of suspension of Gurjar as the mayor and from the post of ward councillor were issued by the department of local self-government this evening.

The Congress has a majority in the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation and Gurjar was a Congress councillor.

"Against her, there is an allegation of taking bribes through her husband by unnecessarily delaying leases (of lands). This has become clear in the investigation of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) as well as in the inquiry of our department," Kharra said.

He said that after collecting all the concrete evidence against her and giving her sufficient time to explain, the government ordered her suspension from the post of mayor and councillor.

Also, orders have been given for a judicial inquiry, he said.

The minister said the decision about appointing an acting mayor will be taken by Tuesday evening after consultation with the BJP state president, party MPs, MLAs and councillors.

He said that the acting mayor will be from among the BJP councillors.

On August 4 last year, the ACB raided Gurjar's residence, where her husband Sushil Gurjar and two brokers, Narayan Singh and Anil Dubey, were arrested with a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh.

The raid also uncovered lease-related files, Rs 41 lakh at Sushil Gurjar's house and Rs 8.95 lakh at broker Narayan Singh's residence.

The investigation confirmed the corruption allegations against Mayor Gurjar.

A day after the raid, Gurjar was suspended by the then Congress government from the post of mayor. However, she got relief from the high court.

During the investigation, the ACB found involvement of Gurjar following which the bureau sought prosecution sanction to file a charge sheet against her.

Prosecution sanction against Gurjar was given by the state government a few days back.