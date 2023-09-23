Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor suspended in bribery case

Jaipur, Sep 23 (PTI) The Rajasthan government has suspended Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation Mayor Munesh Gurjar on charges of misuse of her official position.

Advertisment

A judicial inquiry against Gurjar is underway following allegations against of being involved in a bribery case in which her husband and two others were nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau last month.

The local self government department issued the suspension order late Friday night, citing her possibility of influencing the pending inquiry if she continues to remain in her post.

She was also suspended from her post of councillor of ward 43.

Advertisment

Gurjar was earlier suspended on August 5, a day after her husband Sushil Gurjar and two middlemen were caught by Anti-Corruption Bureau with Rs 2 lakh at her residence.

The ACB had also recovered some official files and Rs 40 lakh in cash from her house.

However, she was reinstated by the high court on ground that the government did not conduct an inquiry before suspending her. She resumed office on August 24 after the government revoked its order.

Advertisment

"The mayor was prima facie found involved in the case due to recovery of some leases from her house in lieu of which the bribe amount was sought. The ACB took action on August 4 and arrested her husband and two others with a bribe amount of Rs 2 lakh and recovered 40 lakh from the residence," the government order read.

It said that authorities also found from her house lease documents which were pending for a long time.

"Prima facie there is clear involvement of Munesh Gurjar in creating the situation of demanding bribe amount in lieu of issuing the lease and in receiving the bribe amount," the order stated.

Advertisment

A judicial inquiry into the matter is currently under consideration in the law department.

"The conduct and behaviour of Munesh Gurjar falls under the category of misconduct in the discharge of duties and misuse of position," the order said.

Gurjar could not be contacted for comments. PTI SDA VN VN