Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation meeting adjourned sine die following ruckus

Jaipur, Mar 6 (PTI) The meeting of the Jaipur Heritage Municipal Corporation was on Wednesday adjourned sine die following noisy scenes and ruckus between the councillors of the ruling and the opposition members.

Advertisment

The uproar occurred when the Congress councilors objected to discrepancy in urban development tax structure and closure of meat shops.

They were also upset over the alleged statement by a BJP MLA who had come to attend the meeting and said that 'Jaipur will not be allowed to become a mini Pakistan'. The BJP councilors came in support of the BJP MLAs. To this, the councilors from both sides came face to face.

Amid uproar, the meeting was adjourned sine die.

Advertisment

Congress MLA Amin Kagzi and Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan and Civil Lines BJP MLA Gopal Sharma and Hawamahal MLA Balmukund Acharya were present in the Municipal Corporation meeting.

Kishanpole MLA Amin Kagzi said, "Any proposal will be passed only with the majority. If there is no majority, there should be discussion on that. The decision should be taken only after that." Adarsh Nagar MLA Rafiq Khan said that when an agenda is made for the meeting, it should not be made by targeting anyone.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA from Civil Lines Gopal Sharma said that these people (meat shop owners) have worsened the situation in Jaipur. The House always runs with a majority. The protest should be as per the law, he added.

BJP MLA from Hawamahal Balmukund Acharya raised the issue of parking contracts and said that it should be investigated. The BJP councilors will raise these issues regarding slaughterhouses.

Jaipur Municipal Corporation Heritage has a Congress board and Munesh Gurjar is the mayor. PTI AG AS AS