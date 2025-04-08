Jaipur hit-and-run: Drunk car driver hits several on busy road; 2 dead

New Delhi: A horrific hit-and-run incident in Jaipur has left the city reeling after a drunk driver plowed through a busy street, killing two people and injuring over half a dozen others on Tuesday morning.

The incident, captured on CCTV and widely shared on social media, shows a car recklessly crashing into two motorcyclists on a bustling street before speeding away.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has called for stringent action against the perpetrator.

जयपुर में नशे में चूर एक कार चालक द्वारा आधा दर्जन से अधिक लोगों को कुचलने की घटना हृदय विदारक है। ऐसे कृत्य को करने वाले अपराधी पर गंभीर धाराओं में मुकदमा चलाना चाहिए।



The tragedy unfolded on a crowded Jaipur street when a car, driven by a man identified as Uday from Suraj Nagar (East) in Civil Lines, struck a group of pedestrians and motorcyclists.

CCTV footage circulating on X captures the chilling moment of impact, showing the car speeding through the crowd, sending bodies sprawling across the road as the driver fled the scene. Eyewitnesses reported that the driver showed no remorse, accelerating away while bystanders rushed to aid the victims.

According to a report by the City of Jaipur, Uday later admitted to being heavily intoxicated at the time of the accident, to the extent that he could not discern his direction.

He reportedly drove erratically, turning toward Gopalpura Bypass instead of his intended route to Gurjar Ki Thadi, and later veered onto Ajmer Road near Kamla Nehru Nagar.

In his disoriented state, he failed to distinguish between the road and the divider, leading to the catastrophic collision.

After his arrest, Uday provided fake contact details and addresses to the police, further complicating the investigation.